Hyderabad: NCC Annual Training Camp begins at St Francis Women college

The NCC Annual Training Camp for 600 Girl Cadets is being conducted at St Francis for Women, Begumpet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Hyderabad: The NCC Annual Training Camp for 600 Girl Cadets is being conducted at St Francis for Women, Begumpet by 1 Telangana Girls Bn NCC under the aegis of NCC Gp HQ Secunderabad. The cadets are being trained in various military subjects like weapon training, map reading, field craft/battle craft and leadership.

During the camp, the cadets will be made to undergo several activities such as marching drills, cultural activities, lecture-cum-demonstrations on various subjects, sports competitions etc. They are also being given an exposure to firing by weapons.

The cadets will be undertaking various social service activities like Swatchch Bharat and blood donation apart from being given an exposure to stress management techniques, waste recycling techniques, adventure activities, and career counselling by guest lecturers with expertise in their fields.

The camp is being run under the leadership of Officer Commanding Lt Col Pradeep Kumar along with his team.

