Hyderabad: Nehru Zoo becomes the first Indian zoo to receive ISO certification

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park became the first zoo in the country to receive ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Standards Certificate from Accreditation Service for Certifying Bodies (ASCB) United Kingdom.

A team of auditors from HYM International Certifications accredited by ASCB (UK) recently assessed the zoo and issued the ISO 9001:2015 Certification. The team of auditors, comprising retired district judge, T. Sundar Ramaiah, Auditor, C. Madhu Babu and Managing Director, Life Time Membership QCI, Sivaiah Alapati, conducted the audit in a phased manner and expressed satisfaction at the standards being followed in the field of sanitization, food processing, animal breeding, zoo hospital, animal care, hygiene maintenance and establishment, a press release said.

The certificate was presented to Minister of Forests and Environment, Allola Indrakaran Reddy by Managing Director, Life Time Membership QCI, Sivaiah Alapati. The Minister appreciated the forest officials and zoo staff for the achievement.

The audit team had inspected transparency at all works, response to emergency round-the-clock, and the standards being followed at the zoo which fulfilled the criteria for ISO certification, the press release added.

Meanwhile, the number of tigers and Indian Gaur went up at the Nehru Zoological Park.

Devayani, a white tiger at the zoo has given birth to four tiger cubs on October 6, which incidentally happened to be the Zoo Day. According to the zoo officials, a Gaur (Indian Bison) was born on November 5 and was named Shiva. The new born were doing well and their photographs were shown to the Minister of Forests and Environment, A.Indrakaran Reddy by the officials.

