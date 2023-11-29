Hyderabad: Nehru Zoo Park, Salar Jung Museum to remain closed on Thursday

Both the Nehru Zoological Park and the Salar Jung Museum will remain closed for visitors on Thursday in view of Telangana Assembly Elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:27 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Hyderabad: On account of Telangana Legislative Assembly elections, both the Nehru Zoological Park and the Salar Jung Museum will remain closed for visitors on Thursday.

Meanwhile, across Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda, extensive security arrangements have been organized by the police in anticipation of the elections. A coordinated bandobast involving both local law enforcement and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel has been planned by the top brass of the three-commissionerates in conjunction with election authorities.

Also Read Hyderabad police warn vehicle owners ahead of Telangana polls

Furthermore, to bolster security measures, the police might enlist the assistance of National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) cadets for various duties during the election process.