Hyderabad: Nehru Zoo Park takes up several development works

As part of the 60 years celebration scheduled in October, the zoo has commenced major developmental works on priority basis

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:28 AM, Tue - 29 August 23

A cleanup in progress as per the approved APO.

Hyderabad: Gearing up for its Diamond Jubilee Year celebrations, the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad has taken up several development works.

As part of the 60 years celebration scheduled in October, the zoo has commenced major developmental works on priority basis as per the approved APO and inspections for the welfare of visitors and animals.

Apart from increasing the family seating capacity, focus is also on security by placing surveillance cameras at strategic places in the premises. Improved RO plant, beautification of lawns and gardens have also been taken up, and plantation is being done along nalas, etc. Also, animal enclosure enrichment has been made as per the requirement to improve animal health.

While desilting, cleaning and stabilising of nalas is done in the existing nalas and ponds, a new culvert with 18 pipes of 1-metre height has been constructed at the Safari Park complex to overcome the flooding of excess water flow from Mir Alam Tank.

The newer additions in the sprawling zoo premises include environmental library, water ponds and flamingo ponds.