Hyderabad New Attraction: The World’s Largest Aviary At Kothwalguda Eco-Hill Park | Hyderabad News

Hyderabad is poised to welcome a new landmark: the world's largest aviary, scheduled for inauguration at Kothwalguda's Eco-hill Park next year, adding another major draw for tourists.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:30 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

