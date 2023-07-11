Hyderabad: Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital to get new lease of life

Telangana government is preparing the groundwork to start the construction of a modern hospital complex at SD Eye Hospital, said Harish Rao

By M. Sai Gopal Published Date - 07:00 AM, Tue - 11 July 23

Hyderabad: Works related to the construction of a modern hospital complex at State-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital (SD Eye Hospital), Mehdipatnam, are expected to be taken up in the coming days. The much-delayed initiative, which has been pending for several years, will give a new lease of life to the government tertiary eye hospital, which has been struggling with crumbling medical infrastructure for several years.

State Health Minister T Harish Rao, during a recent visit to the tertiary eyecare facility, said the State government is preparing the groundwork to start the construction of a modern hospital complex at SD Eye Hospital.

Spread over 10.79 acres at Mehdipatnam, the SD Eye Hospital building is widely known for free super-speciality eyecare facilities. The entire campus houses outpatient building, Emergency/Casualty department, Administrative Block, inpatient wards, kitchens and hostel for PG medicos.

A few years ago, in–principle, the Telangana government decided to upgrade the entire hospital. The upgradation works were expected to be taken up but the Covid pandemic caused a delay in the prestigious project.

“With Health Minister giving a green signal for the project, we are expecting that the project will take off in the coming days. The new building will have a huge positive impact as patients from far-flung regions of Telangana and districts from neighbouring States will benefit from modern facilities,” Dr Rajalingam, Superintendent, SD Eye Hospital, said.

A few years ago, following directions from the State government, the TSMSIDC (Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation) conducted a detailed survey of the existing buildings in the SD Eye Hospital complex. Almost all of the buildings on the campus are in dilapidated shape. The TSMSIDC survey indicated that a new campus will cost nearly Rs 400 crore.

The Administrative Block, OP and Emergency wings struggle with dampness on walls and ceilings, and minor and major cracks have developed on the walls of all the major hospital wings. Some of the buildings in the hospital complex are in pretty bad shape. The ceramic tiles flooring, ceiling, toilets, wooden doors, windows, faucets etc are in bad condition and have defects. The PG hostel quarters on the campus are in a collapsed state, the TSMSIDC report said.