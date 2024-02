Hyderabad News: Grape Festival, GHMC On Cadbury Worm Incident, Lucknow Municipal Corporation Visit

Today's Hyderabad News includes the Grape festival at Horticultural University in Rajendranagar and more

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 09:14 PM

Today’s Hyderabad News includes the Grape festival at Horticultural University in Rajendranagar, GHMC action on the Cadbury worm incident, and Lucknow municipal corporation studying GHMC initiatives.