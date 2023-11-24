Hyderabad News: Sudden Rains, New IT Park In City, Akbaruddin Owaisi Case, Sabarimala Special Trains

Today's Hyderabad News includes Akbaruddin Owaisi's warning to police, KCR about Telangana's secularism, special trains to Sabarimala, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy campaign, a new IT park, chicken price drop, sudden rainfall, and BJP promises to the public in the city.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:27 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

