Hyderabad: NHRC for action against cop, MLA

Hyderabad: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy to take necessary action against Inspector Saidulu and MLA Maganti Gopinath in connection with a complaint received from Karne Srisailam in respect of Neelam Bhargava Ram.

In a letter addressed to the DGP, NHRC Assistant Registrar (Law) Indrajeet Kumar said the complainant alleged Ram, who was an RTI activist, recently expressed his concern on Twitter regarding demolition of a local Hanuman temple.

On September 25, he was called by Saidulu and was abused in the name of caste. He was made to delete his tweets and forcibly write an apology to Gopinath. He was further threatened to implicate in a false case of rape.

Subsequently, the victim attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison. He made a Twitter video regarding the harassment faced by him and his reason for suicide. The complainant is seeking Commission’s intervention for registration of an FIR against the Inspector and MLA and other necessary action.

A copy of a complaint was also attached for necessary action as per the directions of the Commission, Kumar added.

