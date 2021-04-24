Hyderabad: NI-MSME holds placement drive

A total of 78 participants attended the placement drive out of which 55 participants got shortlisted

By | Published: 10:55 pm

Hyderabad: National Institute for MSME organised a placement drive in collaboration with Vijaya Diagnostic Center for their participants who attended entrepreneurship skill development programmes, on Saturday.

The objective of the event was to motivate unemployed youth representing different sections of the society including SC/ ST/ women, differently-abled, ex-servicemen and BPL participants chose their career options.

A total of 78 participants attended the placement drive out of which 55 participants got shortlisted, according to a press release. S Glory Swarupa, Director General, National Institute for MSME, and others participated in the placement drive.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .