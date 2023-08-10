Kothagudem: 165 candidates get jobs in SETWIN, Workers Welfare Board placement drive

The main objective of the placement drives was to find better sources of employment for the Welfare Board dependents, employment for unemployed youth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:38 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

165 candidates given formal offer letters in a placement drive organised in the district by SETWIN and Workers Welfare Board in Kothagudem on Thursday.

Kothagudem: SETWIN and Telangana Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board jointly organised a placement drive for the dependents of the workers registered with the board.

As many as 305 candidates attended the placement drive and 165 candidates were given formal offer letters by 17 companies here on Thursday. It was the first placement drive organised in the district by SETWIN and the Welfare Board.

The project coordinator Nageswara Rao and project lead Suri Babu informed that SETWIN and Welfare Board have been organising various skill development courses for the benefit of unemployed youth. Free online training and self-employment opportunities were provided through an app in 26 courses. The main objective of the placement drives was to find better sources of employment for the Welfare Board dependents, employment for unemployed youth.

The Welfare Board aims to educate the children of daily labourers in technical fields and provide immediate employment opportunities. Placement drives have been conducted in eight districts so far and Kothagudem was the ninth district. A placement drive would be held in Khammam on Sunday, they added.

Also Read Gauthampur gram panchayat in Kothagudem wins first prize at national level