Khammam: 32 students of SBIT bag jobs in placement drive

SBIT chairman Gundala Krishna said the students were selected for corporate development trainee positions and would get an annual salary of Rs 3.5 lakh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 11:25 PM

32 students of SBIT, Khammam secured jobs in a software development company, RG2 IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Khammam: As many as 32 students of Khammam based Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) secured jobs in a software development company, RG2 IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd, informed the college chairman Gundala Krishna.

He said the students were selected for corporate development trainee positions and would get an annual salary of Rs 3.5 lakh. The college management was making students skilled in new technologies with regular training so that they could achieve placements easily.

The college secretary and correspondent G. Dhatri said that it was a matter of pride for the students of the college selected as corporate trainees excelling in the tests conducted with international standards. 210 students have secured employment so far in the academic year.

SBIT principal Dr. G. Rajkumar said the management provided special training to the students in popular courses like Java and Python so that they achieve record placements. Modern courses were being offered along with the curriculum and special classes, he said.