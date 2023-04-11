Hyderabad: NIMS cardiologists conduct minimally invasive procedure on 67-year-old woman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:24 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Hyderabad: The cardiologists at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Tuesday announced successful completion of a minimally invasive Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) heart surgery on a 67-year-old woman patient Devamma, hailing from Jagtial district.

Taken up for the first time in a government hospital in the State, the heart specialists at NIMS conducted the procedure without open-heart surgery.

According to the doctors, the women had undergone open-heart surgery for mitral valve replacement in 2015. However, she suffered mitral valve blockage which resulted in major health complications.

Given her medical history and age, the NIMS cardiologists led by Dr B Srinivas decided to conduct the procedure through TMVR, a minimally invasive treatment that replaces the damaged mitral valve without open-heart surgery. A flexible and hollow catheter was inserted through a tiny incision in the groin area and through the local blood vessel the catheter was employed to reach the heart and replace the mitral valve.

The procedure also included Dr Satish Rao, Dr Mani Krishna, Dr Harish Reddy, Dr Pradeep, Dr Sadanand, Dr Meherunnisa and others.