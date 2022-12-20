Hyderabad: NIN to host national conference of Nutrition Society of India

City-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) will host the 54th annual national conference of the Nutrition Society of India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:27 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Hyderabad: City-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) will host the 54th annual national conference of the Nutrition Society of India (NSI) with the theme ‘Sustainable Healthy Diets – Health for All’ on December 22 and 23.

The conference will provide a platform to discuss aspects of sustainable healthy diets for humans and their ecosystem in the Indian context, said Dr Hemalatha R, Director, NIN and president.

The conference will feature over 1200 delegates and 200 volunteers along with international speakers, scientists from ICMR, CSIR, FSSAI as well as professors and students of several universities from across the country.

“There will be two symposia, a debate, three orations, two young scientist award sessions, over 360 poster presentations, 50 free communications in 6 broad areas of nutritional sciences.”, said Dr A Laxmaiah, Scientist G, NIN and Secretary, NSI.