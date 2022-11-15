New hostel at Nizam College entirely to UG girl students: Sabitha

Published Date - 07:56 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday said the newly constructed hostel at the Nizam College would be allocated entirely to the undergraduate girl students of the college.

The decision to allot the hostel to UG girl students was taken in a meeting with the girl students and senior officials including Osmania University (OU), Vice Chancellor, Prof. D Ravinder and Nizam College, Principal, Prof. B Bhima.

Earlier, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UHD) Minister, KT Rama Rao had urged the Minister to address the grievances of the undergraduate girl students of the Nizam College on humanitarian grounds. Following the request made by the MA&UD Minister, the special meeting was conducted with students.

In the meeting, the Education Minister directed officials to allocate accommodation to undergraduate girl students as per the guidelines.

The State government had accorded permission to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and released funds to the OU for construction of the hostel building to accommodate 200 girl students of Nizam College. The hostel was constructed and handed over to college administration, which decided to allocate entirely to the PG girl students of the college.

Following protest by students demanding accommodation in the newly constructed hostel building, the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education had directed OU and Nizam College authorities to allot 50 per cent capacity in the hostel to the UG girl students and 50 per cent to the PG girl students.

For the first time in the history of Nizam College, the accommodation was being provided to the undergraduate girl students of the college, the Education Minister said and directed the college principal to make all necessary arrangements for accommodation.