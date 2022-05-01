Hyderabad: NSUI attempts to lay siege to Minister Quarters

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:49 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

Hyderabad: A few activists of National Students union of India (NSUI) were taken into custody while attempting to lay siege to the Minister’s Quarters at Banjara Hills on Sunday afternoon.

They were protesting against permission being denied for a meeting which was to be attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Osmania University campus.

The police who were deployed at the Minister’s Quarters immediately overpowered the protesters and bundled them into police vehicles before shifting them to Banjara Hills police station.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .