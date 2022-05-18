Hyderabad: NTPC distributes merit scholarship among 104 students

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:03 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Hyderabad: NTPC-Southern Region Headquarters (SRHQ), Hyderabad on Wednesday distributed merit scholarship among 104 meritorious students of nearby government schools and colleges of worth Rs. 2.9.lakh.

Naresh Anand, Regional Executive Director (RED), South, and Renuka Anand, President Dakshin Deepanjali Mahila presented the scholarship to the students. While 44 SSC students from 22 government schools received scholarship of Rs. 2500 each, 60 Intermediate students from three government junior colleges received Rs 3000 each, according to a press release.

The occasion also marked administration of Swachhata Pledge among students as part of Swachhata Pakhwada from May 15 to 31.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .