Hyderabad: Nurse ends life in hostel after marriage proposal rejection

A.Rama (23), a native of Jayashankar Bhupalapally ,worked as a staff nurse at a hospital in Kondapur and along with her sister and a group of friends stayed at a hostel in Kachiguda.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 June 2024, 03:21 PM

Hyderabad: A nurse died by suicide at a hostel in Kachiguda by injecting anaesthesia after her friend refused to marry her.

Rama was into friendship with a relative of hers, Sandeep, for the last few years. However, when she asked him for marriage, Sandeep refused.

“Depressed over it, Rama injected three small bottles of anaesthesia into her body. She was found unconscious in the room and rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced her dead,” said Kachiguda sub inspector, N Subash.

The police registered a case and are investigating. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination. After autopsy the body was handed over to the family.