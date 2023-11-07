Hyderabad: OGH achieves dual success with two cadaver kidney transplants in single day

The Superintendent congratulated the departments of Urology, Nephrology and the entire team of doctors, nurses, paramedical and support staff for the achievement of doing two of such complicated surgeries in one day with a satisfactory outcome of both patients.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:22 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

The Superintendent congratulated the departments of Urology, Nephrology and the entire team of doctors, nurses, paramedical and support staff for the achievement of doing two of such complicated surgeries in one day with a satisfactory outcome of both patients.

Hyderabad: In one single day, the transplant team at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) has successfully carried out two cadaver kidney transplant surgeries.

Two women, 52-year-old Katta Bhagyamma from Theratpalli, Nalgonda, and 37-year-old Afsha Rani from Hafizbabanagar, suffering from end-stage kidney disease, successfully received cadaver donor kidneys from brain dead patients and the transplant surgeries were carried out simultaneously on November 2.

“This is for the first time that we have conducted two cadaver kidney transplant surgeries on a single day at OGH. This only proves how experienced our surgeons are and the strength of our medical infrastructure. All the transplant surgeries are from brain dead persons and were conducted free of cost,” Superintendent, OGH, Dr B Nagender said.

The Superintendent congratulated the departments of Urology, Nephrology and the entire team of doctors, nurses, paramedical and support staff for the achievement of doing two of such complicated surgeries in one day with a satisfactory outcome of both patients.

Both the woman, after undergoing kidney transplants have recovered well and will be discharged in the coming days, hospitals officials said.

Also Read Hope Kohli crosses Tendulkar soon: Former Indian skipper Azharuddin