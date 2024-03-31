Hyderabad: Couple died by suicide over troubled relationship

According to the police, Rohith Kumar (23), a native of Bihar, and the woman, K Prithi (23) a native of Bihar, stayed at a house in Kondapur and worked at private companies in the city.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 March 2024, 08:38 PM

Hyderabad: A couple reportedly died by suicide following a tiff between them at their house in Kondapur on Saturday night.

According to the police, Rohith Kumar (23), a native of Bihar, and the woman, K Prithi (23) a native of Bihar, stayed at a house in Kondapur and worked at private companies in the city. They were living together for a year.

On Saturday night, they quarrelled over some issues. Later, Rohith was found hanging to the ceiling fan in a room while the woman was found lying dead on the bed in another room, suspected to have consumed poisonous substance. The police shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital mortuary where an autopsy was conducted on Sunday.

The police suspect that both of them slipped into depression over the developments in their relationship and might have ended their lives. Investigation is going on.