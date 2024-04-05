Hyderabad: Son murders father in brutal attack

The victim T. Ravinder (60), who was a realtor, was attacked by his son T. Anurag (30), who was reportedly addicted to psychotropic substance.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 07:22 PM

Hyderabad: A man was brutally murdered by his son allegedly by bludgeoning and setting ablaze, during an argument in their house at Turkayamjal in Adibatla on the city outskirts on Thursday night.

The victim T. Ravinder (60), who was a realtor, was attacked by his son T. Anurag (30), who was reportedly addicted to psychotropic substance.

Also Read Hyderabad: Couple died by suicide over troubled relationship

According to the police, Anurag, was unemployed and frequently got into altercations with his parents in an inebriated condition. On Thursday night, Anurag had an argument with his father after which he attacked him by locking his mother Sudha in another room.

“He chased his father out of the house onto the street and poured petrol and set ablaze in public view. He further bludgeoned his head with a stone, killing him on the spot,” police said.

The Adibatla police shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital and following a complaint from the victim’s wife Sudha, took Anurag into custody. The body was handed over to the family after the autopsy on Friday.