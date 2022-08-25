Hyderabad: Old city remains peaceful after two tense days

Hyderabad: Barring a couple of incidents of stone pelting at Shahalibanda and Moghalpura last night, the situation remained peaceful in the city on Wednesday night.

Around 80 persons were taken into preventive custody by the police and almost all of them were later released after intervention of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Tension began around 9 p.m on Wednesday when a group of persons reached Shahlibanda to stage a protest against legislator T Raja Singh for his alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed.

The police were present in large numbers at the Shahalibanda junction, which was epicenter of nightlong protest on Tuesday, to foil any attempt to start any new protest program.

As soon as youngsters started reaching the venue the police took them into custody and shifted in police vehicles to Kanchanbagh police station. Later in the night, the police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd that gathered in Asha Talkies lane, the retreating mob hurled stones at the cops. The cat and mouse game continued for almost two hours before things were brought under control.

Around 1 am, a group of youngsters tried to march towards the Shahalibanda junction from Moghalpura Esra Hospital. The police chased them away. A little later the group reemerged and tried to make their way from Ishrath Mahal function hall lane. The Rapid Action Force personnel resorted to a lathi charge and dispersed them. The retreating mob pelted stones at the police. By 2 am, the protest had died down.

City Police Commissioner C V Anand visited the old city late in the night and reviewed the situation. He was accompanied by Additional CP (crimes) A R Srinivas.

Meanwhile the city police will continue with the early closure of shops directive issued by them on Wednesday. All the commercial establishments will shut down by 8 p.m.

The traffic police said on a need basis the Puranapul, Nayapul, Musalam Jung Bridge, Salarjung Museum Bridge and Chaderghat Bridge will be closed to the public.