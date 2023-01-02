| Hyderabad One Held For Attempting To Steal Cash From Atm Machine

Published Date - 06:17 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: The Chilkalguda police arrested one person who had allegedly made an attempt to steal cash from an ATM center.

Jarupula Bhaskar (26), a resident of Chilkalguda and native of Nizamabad in the early hours of Sunday went inside the State Bank of India ATM centre located on the Chilkalguda main road and attempted to open the cash dispensing machine using a screw driver.

“The security systems installed in the ATM center alerted the staff at the SBI surveillance control room about the attempt to break the machine and they in turn alerted the Hyderabad police. A team of Chilkalguda police rushed to the spot and caught him,” said DCP (North) Deepti Chandana. Bhaskar has been produced before the court and remanded.