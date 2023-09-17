Hyderabad: One injured in road mishap at Habsiguda

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:30 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Hyderabad: One person was injured when a rashly driven truck went out of control and crashed into a heavy vehicle going ahead at Habsiguda on Sunday evening.

Police sources said the incident occurred when the driver of the truck which was proceeding from Tarnaka towards Uppal, lost control of the steering wheel when it reached near the NGRI metro station.

The driver suffered injuries and was immediately shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

Case is under investigation.

