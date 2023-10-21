Hyderabad: One killed, five injured in road accident at Jeedimetla

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Hyderabad: One person was killed and five others injured including two seriously when a milk van went berserk and rammed into motorists at Qutbullapur in Jeedimetla on Saturday evening.

At around 8pm on Saturday, according to the police, the van on its way to Jeedimetla from Qutbullapur went out of control and rammed into motorists and pedestrians. A woman pedestrian died on the spot while five other individuals sustained injuries.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital for treatment. The body of the woman has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary and a case is registered by the police and investigation going on.