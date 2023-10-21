Hyderabad: Vehicle offenders arrested; Rs 3.5 lakh recovered

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:44 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Hyderabad: The Nacharam police on Saturday arrested five suspects involved in theft of motorcycles and recovered eight two wheelers worth Rs. 3.5 lakh from them.

The arrested persons are Motukuri Sunny (22), Kumapati Dileep (21), Vallepu Nani (20) all residents of Keesara, Meesala Prem Kumar (22) and Nakka Shekar (21), both from Jagtial.

Nacharam Inspector, M Prabhakar Reddy said the gang moved around in the night and on spotting vehicles particularly bikes kept at isolated places took it away after opening the lock with duplicate key or breaking the handle lock and towing it away.

The gang is involved in Nacharam, Petbasheerabad, Chilkalguda, Keesara and Madhuranagar police stations areas.