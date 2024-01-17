Hyderabad: One killed, five injured on ORR at Tukkuguda

According to the police, six labourers were doing paint work on the Outer Ring Road stretch between Exit 13 and 14 in the afternoon when a car on its way to Bongloor from Patancheru rammed into them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 09:10 PM

Hyderabad: One person was killed and five others sustained injuries when a car rammed into a group of labourers at Outer Ring Road, Tukkuguda on Wednesday.

According to the police, six labourers were doing paint work on the Outer Ring Road stretch between Exit 13 and 14 in the afternoon when a car on its way to Bongloor from Patancheru rammed into them.

One person Manzoor Miya (41) died on the spot while the remaining five sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital where the condition of one Kalim Ansari (35) was stated to be critical.

“The car driver who works as an engineer was rashly driving his vehicle and rammed into the labourers. A case is registered,” said Pahadishareef sub inspector, K Madhusudan.

A case is registered