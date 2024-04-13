Bus goes out control, biker killed near Patancheru

The bus hit a couple of bikes while the driver tried to avoid running over a pedestrian on NH-65 at Novapan Junction near Patancheru on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 April 2024, 07:14 PM

Sangareddy: A private travel bus went out of control, resulting in the death of one person and another being injured.

A youngster on one of the bikes died on the spot while another biker sustained injuries. The victim was identified as Chandi Mahesh (22).

At least three vehicles including a car were damaged in the accident.

The mishap triggered a major traffic jam on the busy road. The body of Mahesh was shifted to the Area Hospital in Patancheru for postmortem. A case was registered.