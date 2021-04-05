Hyderabad: One killed, four injured in road accident at Madhapur

By | Published: 10:21 pm

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man died in a road accident, allegedly an incident of drunk driving, at Madhapur early on Monday. According to the police, the victim, Rakesh Verma (30), was going along with his friend B Raghava Chowdhary on a motorcycle towards Borabanda from Madhapur.

“Chowdhary was riding the bike in an inebriated state while Verma was riding pillion. While crossing the Ayyappa Society junction, Chowdhary jumped the traffic signal and hit a scooter on which three persons were travelling,” the Madhapur police said, adding all the five persons suffered serious injuries in the collision and were rushed to a nearby private hospital by the police. Verma died while undergoing treatment. The police have registered a case against Chowdhary and investigation is on.