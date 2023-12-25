| Hyderabad One Killed Three Injured As Car Rams Into Divider

Hyderabad: One killed, three injured as car rams into divider

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital while the dead body was moved to OGH mortuary

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:47 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: One person was killed and three people escaped with injuries when a car rammed into a road divider at Katedan on city outskirts on Monday.

According to the police, four persons were travelling in the car from Shamshabad towards Dabeerpura in old city when the car driver reportedly hit the divider while attempting to avoid hitting a dog.

Also Read Car plunges into Vikarabad lake amid dense fog; one missing

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital while the dead body was moved to OGH mortuary.