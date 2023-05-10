Hyderabad: One more arrested by MP police in terror case

The Hyderabad group came to the notice of the intelligence agencies as they were allegedly in touch with an international terror organization Hizb-Ut- Tahrir.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:10 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Hyderabad: One more person Mohd Salman, of Jawaharnagar, who was wanted by the Madhya Pradesh police in an unlawful activities case, was arrested on Wednesday.

Salman, a daily wager went absconding after the police raided his house at Jawaharnagar on the Hyderabad outskirts on Tuesday.

In a joint operation, the Intelligence Bureau, Madhya Pradesh police and Telangana police took into custody five persons in the city on Tuesday while Salman managed to give the police a slip. However, he was caught on Wednesday and is being taken to Bhopal by the MP police who had arrested 11 other persons in Bhopal in the same case.

Five persons Md Saleem (41), Md Abbas Ali (36), Abdur Rahman (33) Md Hameed (30) and Sheikh Junaid (31), were taken into custody on Tuesday. All of them are shifted to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh where a case is booked against them under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The police reportedly found some incriminating literature with one of the suspects and also recovered an air gun and their mobile phones were seized and being analysed.

