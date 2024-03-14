Hyderabad: One person nabbed for selling fake cosmetic items at Begum Bazaar

Acting on a tip off, the police caught Tabir Ahmed Lasker, who runs a shop at RK Plaza Begum Bazaar and was found selling duplicate cosmetic products of an international brand at his shop

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 08:00 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (East) team on Thursday caught one person who was selling fake cosmetic items at Begum Bazaar. The police seized property worth Rs. 4.17 lakh from him.

Acting on a tip off, the police caught Tabir Ahmed Lasker, who runs a shop at RK Plaza Begum Bazaar and was found selling duplicate cosmetic products of an international brand at his shop. The police seized lips balm, lipstick, powder, etc.

Also Read Retired BHEL employee reaps success with apple farm

The suspect along with property handed over to the Shahinyathgunj police for further action.