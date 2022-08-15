Hyderabad-origin astronaut Raja Chari shares photo of Indian flag at space station

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:49 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

Hyderabad: Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari, a man with Hyderabad roots, greeted the people of the country by posting a photo of the Indian national flag at the International Space Station (ISS). He recently returned home after a six-month mission at the ISS.

The photograph also shows Earth in the background.

“On Indian Independence eve I’m reminded of Indian diaspora that I could see from @Space_Station where my immigrant father’s home town of Hyderabad shines bright. @nasa is just 1 place Indian Americans make a difference every day. Looking forward to @IndianEmbassyUS celebration,” he said in the tweet.

On Indian Independence eve I’m reminded of Indian diaspora that I could see from @Space_Station where my immigrant father’s home town of Hyderabad shines bright. @nasa is just 1 place Indian Americans make a difference every day. Looking forward to @IndianEmbassyUS celebration pic.twitter.com/4eXWHd49q6 — Raja Chari (@Astro_Raja) August 14, 2022

Chari was among the four astronauts aboard a SpaceX spacecraft that safely splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico, in May. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. His father, Sreenivas V Chari, came to the United States from Hyderabad at a young age to earn an engineering degree and carve a successful career for himself.