India’s first astronaut Rakesh Sharma inspires OU students

Indian Astronaut and Wing Commander (retired) Rakesh Sharma shared these visuals and his experience of working in the space station in a presentation on ‘Gaganyaan’ & Beyond’ with OU students and faculty

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Indian Astronaut and Wing Commander (retired) Rakesh Sharma along with OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder interacting with OU students on Wednesday

Hyderabad: The famous Tagore Auditorium on the Osmania University (OU) campus turned into a mini planetarium for a brief time as the audience comprising students, teaching and non-teaching staff of the University witnessed rare visuals of the sun from the space station and astronauts training sessions.

Indian Astronaut and Wing Commander (retired) Rakesh Sharma, who flew aboard Soviet Soyuz T-11 (spacecraft) and first Indian to get into space, shared these visuals and his experience of working in the space station in a presentation on ‘Gaganyaan’ & Beyond’ with OU students and faculty.

Participating in the 106th Foundation Day celebration of OU on Wednesday, Rakesh Sharma, who is also alumnus of the OU, shared pearls of wisdom to students and urged them to be effective team players. “Grab every opportunity that comes your way even if it appears to be out of reach,” he told students.

He cautioned that before exploring possibilities of life on the Moon or other planets, people should undo wreckage and damage done on Earth and not replicate the same on the other planetary bodies.

OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder made an elaborate presentation on the varsity’s achievements and announced departmental assistance of Rs.23 lakhs to be utilized by 52 departments for institution and research developments.

An application ‘OUInfra on Track’ was launched on the occasion . A grand cultural event was also organized as part of three-day ‘Osmania Taksh’ 2023 that concluded on Wednesday.

The EFLU Vice Chancellor and UGC Member Prof. E Suresh Kumar, poet and lyricist Siddula Ashok Teja, CEC Director Prof. JB Nadda, OU Registrar Prof. P Laximnarayana, and OU Infrastructure Director Prof. P Naveen Kumar were present.