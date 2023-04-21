Hyderabad: OU launches Institute of Indo-Pacific Studies

OU Vice Chancellor, Prof D Ravinder said the US Consulate has assured to revive the American Studies Centre at OU and asked TSCHE to provide seed money for the Institute of Indo Pacific Studies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Hyderabad: Keeping in view the geopolitical and economic activities along the Indo-Pacific region and its importance in the global economy, Osmania University (OU) on Friday launched an Institute of Indo-Pacific Studies.

Participating in the launch, Ministry of External Affairs OSD (States) Ambassador C Rajasekhar appreciated visionary guidance from the State government and the OU in making history by creating the Institute of Indo-Pacific Studies.

Pointing at Ukraine and Russia war, he said the war ceases to be an instrument of State policy and peace was the only way. He emphasized on the role India would play in future in maintaining peace and harmony among the nations.

Appreciating the idea of establishing the Institute, Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar said the Institute would have a great impact on the younger generation and provide umpteen opportunities for the future generations.

OU Vice Chancellor, Prof. D Ravinder said the US Consulate has assured to revive the American Studies Centre at OU and asked the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) to provide seed money for the Institute of Indo Pacific Studies.

TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri, MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, OU Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana, Institute of Indo- Pacific Studies Director Prof. JLN Rao, and others attended the programme.

Also Read OU PhD prelims key will be made available online