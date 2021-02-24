Hyderabad: OU V-C named as CET Committee Chairman

The CET will be held in computer based test mode in the month of August and the notification will be issued on March 24 with the commencement of online application registration

By | Published: 9:59 pm 10:21 pm

Hyderabad: T Papi Reddy, Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and the competent authority for conducting common entrance test for admission into professional courses, has nominated Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University as Chairman of TS LAWCET & PGLCET-2021 Test Committee and Prof. G. B. Reddy,University College of Law, Osmania University as the convenor.

The first Common Entrance Test (CET) committee meeting which was held online on Wednesday was attended by Prof. Reddy apart from Prof. R. Limbadri, TSCHE Vice-Chairman-I, Prof. V. Venkataramana, Vice-Chariman –II, and others.

The CET will be held in computer based test mode in the month of August and the notification will be issued on March 24 with the commencement of online application registration. The last date for online submission is May 26.

The application registration fee for TS LAWCET is Rs.800 (Rs.500 for SC/ST & PH candidates) and for TS PGLCET is Rs.1000 (Rs.800 for SC/ST & PH candidates). Downloading of hall tickets will begin from July 20. The candidates can visit https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in for other details.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .