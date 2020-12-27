Malla Reddy College issues clarification on NAAC accredition

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: The management of Malla Reddy College of Engineering, Kompally, on Saturday said that the group of educational institutions is known for implementing best academic practices for the student community.

In a clarification on the issue of NAAC accreditation, the management of the engineering college said: “Established in 2005 and approved by AICTE, the Malla Reddy College of Engineering has a good track record in implementing best academic practices for the student community. After years of successful track-record and having been delivering education of global standards, we applied for NAAC accreditation and received B++ ranking in the year 2018,” the college management in the press release said.

The NAAC is only an additional accreditation status for the college rankings, it said, adding that the college has reapplied to the NAAC for reassessment for getting better grade.

“We have submitted a list of students who have done internships / project works in certain organisations. Later, it was found that there is a mismatch in the number of students. The NAAC has withdrawn the accreditation because of this documental error. The college would like to clarify that intentional forgery of any official signatures from the organisations as well as letterheads has not been resorted to,” the management said.

It is also looking forward to verify the documents and we are in the process of sending compliance in response to the letter received from the NAAC.\

