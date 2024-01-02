Praja Palana program: Over 3.62 lakh applications received in Hyderabad on Tuesday

On Tuesday, over 3.62 lakh applications were received within the GHMC limits. Of them, 2.85 lakh were Abhayahastham applications and 77,313 were others

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:24 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

Hyderabad: Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who is also the Hyderabad district in-charge for Praja Palana program, inspected the Abhayahastham applications reception centre in Mehdipatnam circle. Reinforcing that the process is aimed at collecting data, he said that the shortage of applications is now fulfilled.

Continuing the trend, Charminar zone received the highest number of applications with 83,429 Abhayahastham and 20,546 other applications. It also covered the 96,142 highest number of households. Likewise, Secunderabad Cantonment was at the bottom of the table receiving 7,285 forms in total.

With majority of citizens applying in the first couple of the program, LB Nagar (32,441), Khairatabad (49,340), Kukatpally (45,269), Serilingampally (24,591), and Secunderabad (43,570), and other zones saw a decline in the total number of Abhayahastham applications received.

So far, officials across the six zones received 13.54 lakh applications – 11.31 lakh Abhayahastham and 2.23 lakh others. The total number of households covered stand at 15.10 lakh.