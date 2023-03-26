Hyderabad: Over 5,000 participate in 5K Mega Heart Run

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

Health care workers from the hospital including senior doctors, nurses, paramedical staff along with people from all walks of life turned-up for the 5K mega run.

Hyderabad: Over 5,000 health enthusiasts and care givers participated in a ‘5K Mega Heart Run’, which was organized by Yashoda Hospitals and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) from the hospital’s new facility at Hitec City to TCS Deccan Park on Sunday.

The mega running event was aimed at creating awareness on the importance of healthy heart care among software professionals. Health care workers from the hospital including senior doctors, nurses, paramedical staff along with people from all walks of life turned-up for the 5K mega run.

“The objective of the run is to discourage people from leading an unhealthy lifestyle, which has negative impact on our heart health,” said Dr. Gorukanti Ravinder Rao, Chairman, Yashoda Hospital’s Group, who inaugurated the 5K run along with Senior VP and Global Head of TCS, V Rajanna.

The TCS Global Head urged youngster to lead a healthy life. “Addiction to tobacco, cigarette, and alcohol can have detrimental effects on our heart and youth, especially software professionals must avoid such addictions. Adults who sit less and do amount of moderate to vigorous physical activity, will stay fit and healthy,” Rajanna said.

Senior cardiologist from Yashoda Hospitals, Hitech city, Dr. Bharath Purohit emphasized the importance of daily walk and regular exercise to keep a healthy heart. “Instances of sudden cardiac arrests among youngsters are definitely alarming. Regular walking and mild exercises are very important to avoid such situations. Young people must not undertake aggressive workouts without supervision and guidance of professional trainers,” he said.

Directors of Yashoda Group of Hospitals, Gorukanti Devender Rao, Dr. Pavan Gorukanti, Dheeraj Gorukanti, Dr. Abhinav Gorukanti and others were present.

