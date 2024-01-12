Hyderabad: Over Rs 6 crore diamonds caught in RGIA

Officials also seized Rs 9.8 lakh foreign currency and Rs 1 lakh Indian currency.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 09:16 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: On specific intelligence, officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Hyderabad Zonal Unit, intercepted two passengers bound to Dubai near the boarding area of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and seized 5569.64 carats of diamonds worth Rs 6.03 crore, customs officials said here on Friday.

The incident occurred on January 10, but came late to light.

On enquiry and checking the baggage of passengers, the officers found diamonds concealed in zipped plastic pouches wrapped in white papers in chocolate packets.

The two passengers were arrested and further investigation is in progress.