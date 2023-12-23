| Hyderabad Passing Out Parade Of 317 Trainees Held At National Industrial Security Academy

Hyderabad: Passing out Parade of 317 trainees held at National Industrial Security Academy

The ceremony witnessed the presence of senior government officials, dignitaries from police forces, CAPFS, Hyderabad-based Public Sector Undertakings and senior officers from CISF among others

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

The Passing out Parade of the total of 317 trainees of the 16th Batch Assistant Commandant and 1st Batch Assistant Sub- Inspector was held at National Industrial Security Academy (NISA), CISF Hakimpet on Saturday

Hyderabad: The Passing out Parade of the total of 317 trainees of the 16th Batch Assistant Commandant and 1st Batch Assistant Sub- Inspector was held at National Industrial Security Academy (NISA), CISF Hakimpet on Saturday.

Jagbir Singh, Additional Director General, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who was the Chief Guest, in his address emphasized the significance of the event and the achievement of the trainees.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of senior government officials, dignitaries from police forces, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS), Hyderabad-based Public Sector Undertakings and senior officers from CISF among others.

The training curriculum covered indoor disciplines such as industrial security management, soft skills, aviation security, disaster management, VIP security, leadership, and outdoor activities including Krav-Maga, urban tactics, jungle warfare, and weapon training in the latest firearms.

NISA officials said the passing out batch underwent a full-fledged Competency-Based Training (CBT), a pioneering methodology aimed at enhancing their capabilities for varied roles in the field. The successful implementation of CBT underscores NISA’s commitment to produce highly competent officers ready to face and tackle the real-world challenges.

Trophies were given away to those who excelled in various categories.

K. Sunil Emmanuel, Director NISA submitted the course report of both the batches and commended their performance.