Hyderabad: Extension of passport services for next four Saturdays

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:50 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Hyderabad: The Ministry of External Affairs has decided to extend the conduct of special drives for next four Saturdays starting from August 12 in all the five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) including at Begumpet, Ameerpet, Tolichowki, Nizamabad and Karimnagar.

Regional Passport Officer Dasari Balaiah in a press release said appointments will be released and made available in the passport seva portal from 4.30 pm on August 4.