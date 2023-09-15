Passport seva kendras to be open on Saturdays

The Regional Passport Officers and Head, MEA branch Secretariat, Dasari Balaiah has requested applicants to visit the respective PSK and POPSK for getting their applications processed as per the time schedule.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Hyderabad: To address the one month waiting period for an appointment in the five passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and 15 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK), the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Hyderabad, is conducting special drives on Saturdays.

Accordingly, the RPO, Hyderabad functioned on eight Saturdays in the last two months and further is functioning on coming two Saturdays i.e. September 16 and September 23 in 5 PSKs at Begumpet, Ameerpet and Tolichowki in Hyderabad and one each in Nizamabad and Karimnagar and 13 POPSKs.

Prior appointment is mandatory and no walk-in requested will be entertained at PSKs/POPSKs. All applicants are advised not to approach middlemen/touts/brokers for their passport and passport related requirements and make use of the RPO initiative.