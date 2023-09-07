Hyderabad: Two Myanmar refugees arrested

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:48 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Hyderabad: Two Myanmar refugees who allegedly illegally obtained an Aadhaar card and had applied for a passport were arrested by the Balapur police on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons, Ayesha Siddiqui (24) and Mohammed Hussain alias Mohammed Khan (47) and two others, who are absconding, had illegally obtained an Aadhaar card.

The four persons had applied for an Indian passport and submitted an Aadhaar card as a document to obtain the passport, said Balapur Inspector, B Venkat Reddy.

On specific information, a police team caught them and arrested them. The duo was produced before the court and remanded while efforts are on to nab two others who are absconding.

