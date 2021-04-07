Hyderabad: Pedestrian run over by car in Gachibowli

According to the police, Ramchandar (48) was crossing the road stretch near the GHMC office at Serilingampally when a speeding car hit him.

Hyderabad: A pedestrian was killed in a road accident at Gachibowli on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, Ramchandar (48) was crossing the road stretch near the GHMC office at Serilingampally when a speeding car hit him. The man died on the spot.

On information, the Gachibowli police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. A case has been registered by the police against the driver of the car. He was taken into custody.

