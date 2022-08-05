Hyderabad: Pista House introduces ‘Dum Ke Roat’ to its menu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:10 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Hyderabad: Culturally, cookies have been a part of every snack in Hyderabad and the cookie which stands out for its richness, quality, and consumption as a part of Hyderabad’s tradition is ‘Dum Ke Roat’ – the cookie which has its symbolic significance with the month of Muharram.

Pista House Hyderabad, famous for its haleem, biryani, zafrani chai, lip-smacking snacks, baked delicacies, and more, is now presenting its special ‘Dum Ke Roat’.

‘Dum Ke Roat’ is a crisply baked large cookie made of authentic ingredients like dry fruits, pure ghee, and more. The special cookies are 100 per cent vegetarian. Baked brown with a crisp on the outside and soft on the inside, it will become your favourite snack this season.