Hyderabad: PJTSAU, CGIAR-IRRI organises 3-day training program for plant breeders

The training program is on ‘NARES Breeding Programme Modernisation to Enhance Genetic Gain in Crops’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and CGIAR-IRRI are jointly organising a three-day training programme for the plant breeders on ‘NARES Breeding Programme Modernisation to Enhance Genetic Gain in Crops’.

The training programme commenced here on Tuesday and in the inaugural address, PJTSAU Dean Agriculture, Seema emphasised the role of plant breeders in ensuring food security and environmental protection. She suggested that technology or new varieties developed by plant breeders must be viable economically and environmentally friendly and accepted by the society at large.

IRRI Philippines Breeding programme modernisation lead, Sanjay Katiyar emphasised on the role and responsibility of the plant breeders in tackling global challenges like climate change and food security to feed eight billion people across the world.

PJTSAU Director of Research Jagadeeshwar also spoke in the event that saw participation of 83 plant breeding faculty and PhD students.