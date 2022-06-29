Hyderabad Police arrest four drug traffickers, seize 110 gm methamphetamine

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:54 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Hyderabad: Four foreign nationals who were involved in two case of drug trafficking and sale were arrested by the Hyderabad police on Wednesday. Around 110 gm methamphetamine and 20 gm of cocaine was seized from them.

In the first case, the police arrested Henry Chigbo Umebuenyi (28) and Amobi Chuwudi alias Chuksdon Chidi (21), both nationals of Nigeria while their associate Divine Ebuka Suzee alias Lebuka is absconding.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand said, “we suspect Divine is related to international drug trafficking gang and hiding in Delhi. He bought cocaine from his sources and provided it to Henry of Bengaluru who then supplied it to customers through Amobi.”

The police identified 17 consumers based on the call details records and chats retrieved from mobile phone apps.

In the other case, the police caught Ahmed Kamal Ahmed Bakhruma (28), a Yemen national and Mathias A Shawa (35), a Tanzania national while one person Emmunel, a Nigerian is absconding.

“Emmunel who is staying in Bengaluru supplied methamphetamine to Kamal Ahmed and Shawa and they supplied it to customers. Six customers were identified and soon would be arrested,” the Commissioner said.

Anand said all the arrested persons are tech savvy and have thorough knowledge in using latest mobile phone apps to carry out their illegal activities.

“The gangs had hidden regular mobile phone apps like WhatsApp, Snapchat and others in secret apps on their phones. On switching on the phone, one does not find any regular conversation apps on their gadgets. Only experts can trace them out,” he added.

Drug traffickers these days are not keeping more details in phone records and using code words like happy days, happy weekend, hello bro etc to communicate. Previously, the suspects were involved in various criminal cases in different cities in India