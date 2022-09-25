| Hyderabad Police Comes To Rescue Of Woman Who Lost Her Bag Containing Gold Cash

Published Date - 08:31 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

Hyderabad: The Abid Road police handed over a bag containing cash and gold ornaments to a woman within two hours after she lost it.

The woman Jyothi who travelled in an auto rickshaw with the bag containing gold ear rings, mangalsutra and Rs.1.50 lakh cash at Abids Road slipped and fell down on the road. The woman did not notice it until she reached her home.

The police patrol vehicle staff A Shehkar and SPO Purushottam who found the bag on the road after checking the contents took it to the police station. With the help of a few phone numbers in a diary found in the bag they contacted the woman and handed it over to her.

The woman thanked the police for their efforts.