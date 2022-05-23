Hyderabad police confirm stray dogs killed 12-year-old child

Published: Updated On - 07:04 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: The Kulsumpura police investigating the suspicious death of 12-year-old Syed Sufiyan, whose body was found near the Musi River five days ago, have concluded that the child died after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs.

Sufiyan was found dead on Thursday with several injuries on his body. The locals had noticed the body being dragged by a pack of stray dogs. However, the police booked a case of suspicious death as there was no concrete evidence.

“In their report, forensic doctors have stated that the child was mauled to death by stray dogs,” Kulsumpura Inspector T Ashok Kumar said.

The child, a Class 4 student residing near the Panch Bhai Alawa at Jiyaguda had gone alone towards the Musi River to play. “A pack of 15 to 20 dogs pounced on him and dragged him. Local people chased away the dogs and informed the police,” the Inspector said.

CLUES team personnel had collected evidence from the spot while feed from surveillance cameras from Sufiyan’s house to Musi River was verified.

“We traced two eyewitnesses also,” Ashok said, ruling out reports that the child was murdered by some persons.

